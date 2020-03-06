TS team in Kerala to study COVID-19 containment

HYDERABAD

06 March 2020 00:13 IST

To understand the steps taken by Kerala government for containment and prevention of coronavirus (COVID-19), a 12- member team from Telangana has left for Kerala on Thursday for one-day visit. They would interact and attend classes on the steps taken to completely cure the three COVID-19 positive patients in the southernmost State.

The steps taken by Kerala Health department officials were listed out in these columns on Thursday. Apart from symptomatic treatment, the doctors there provided good nutrition and psychological support to anxious patients.

The team from here that includes officials from various departments is headed by B Santosh, Additional Commissioner at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). It also includes superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr P Shravan Kumar, Chest Hospital superintendent Dr Mahaboob Khan, Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Venkat, and others.

