TS stands second in Swachh Survekshan 2022

November 25, 2022 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has bagged seven more awards in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022’ with seven more Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) bagging awards under the “Fast Moving City” category, taking the total tally to 26.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Kazagnagar, Jangaon, Amangal, Gundla Pochampally, Kothakota and Wardhannapet are among the winning municipal bodies. After Maharashtra, Telangana now stands second in the country in terms of the total number of awards achieved this year.

The State had earlier bagged 16 awards under Survekshan-2022 and three awards under Indian Sanitation League (ISL), they were given away at an event in New Delhi on October 1 by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and it won seven more awareness in Fast Moving Cities awards in various categories on November 21.

Among those which won ‘Fast Moving City’ awards are Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation – population between 3-10 lakh. Kazagnagar and Jangaon for a population between 50,000 to one lakh. Amangal for population between 25,000 to 50,000. Gundla Pochampally, Medchal-Malkajgiri for a population between 15,000 and 25,000. Kothakota for population between 15000 and 25,000 and Wardhannapet under its population category.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K. T. Rama Rao had also put an appreciation tweet congratulating Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana on the ULBs winning the awards.