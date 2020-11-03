TS sees lowest daily corona deaths in over four months

Only three deaths recorded on Monday; 1,536 more test positive

Telangana recorded 1,536 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,42,506. While 45,021 people were examined, results of 617 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died, pushing the death toll to 1,351 in the State. Since June 24, this is the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths that have been reported in a day.

Deaths in the State were not recorded on a daily basis till May 17. Thereafter, at least one COVID-19 patient died every day, according to the media bulletins issued by the State Health department. The fatalities steadily rose. In September, eight to 13 patients died every day.

However, the daily fatalities started to drop from October 10, staying between four and six. After seven deaths recorded on Sunday, it dropped to just three on Monday.

Earlier, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy had said that early identification of the infectious disease and early treatment is helping them avoid progression of the COVID infection in a patient, thus minimising the fatalities.

While the case fatality rate in the country is 1.5%, it is 0.55% in Telangana.

Monday update

The 45,021 tests conducted on Monday is the highest in a day since October 13. While around 50,000 tests were conducted on a daily average till October 10, it gradually dropped to around 40,000 a day. Of those who got tested on Monday, a total of 43,590 opted for government health facilities, and 1,431 got tested at private labs.

The new 1,536 cases include 281 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 123 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 97 from Khammam, 96 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 92 from Rangareddy, and 81 from Nalgonda.

The lowest of seven cases were recorded in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and eight in Jogulamba Gadwal.

Spike in Bhadradri

The 123 cases in Bhadradri-Kothagudem is a sharp spike. From October, the positive cases in the district had not crossed 100.

From March 2 till now, a total 43,94,330 samples have been put to test and 2,42,506 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of the total cases, 17,742 are active while 2,23,413 have recovered.