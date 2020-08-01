TS sees highest single-day spike as 2,083 test positive

Telangana crossed 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time after the pandemic broke out in the State. On Friday, 2,083 swab samples tested positive for coronavirus, and 11 more patients died. While 21,011 samples tested on July 31, results of 883 are awaited. The cases have been rising from July 21.
The new 2,083 cases include 578 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 228 from Rangareddy, 197 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 134 from Warangal Urban and 101 from Sangareddy.
By the end of July, 4,58,593 samples were tested and 64,786 cases were recorded. Of those, 17,754 are active cases while 46,502 have recovered and 530 died. The cumulative test positivity rate is 14.12%.
July horror
Of the 64,786 cases recorded in the State from March 2 to July 31, 48,447 cases were detected in July, making for 75% of the total cases. One of the reasons for the high number of cases is that the number of tests to detect coronavirus was also increased.
While RT-PCR tests were increased from June 15, the testing scale increased after rapid antigen tests were taken up from July 8. Around 4.58 lakh tests had been conducted till the end of July. Of those, 3.7 lakh or 80.6% of the total tests were conducted in July alone.
