TS sees 983 new cases, four deaths

The COVID-19 tally in Telangana touched 14,419 with 983 more samples testing positive for the virus on Sunday. Four deaths were also reported in the day.
The fresh cases include 816 from GHMC limits, 47 from Rangareddy and 33 from Mancherial.
After the State government initiated ‘50,000 tests in 10 days’, cases have risen exponentially since June 16. Sunday is the first time in the past 12 days that cases have been lower than the previous day (1,087 cases).
The total 14,419 cases include 9,000 active cases and 247 deaths while 5,172 have, so far, been discharged.
Steep spike
Mancherial district on Sunday saw a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases. As many as 30 of the 47 samples from Bellampalli town tested during the day turned positive with one more testing positive for Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. That took the total number of positive cases in the district to over 50.
This is perhaps the highest number of positive cases to be recorded in the districts in a single day. According to a bulletin released by the Health department in the district, all 30 persons who tested positive were primary contacts of two virus patients.
RIMS relief
In Adilabad town, two more primary contacts of a positive person tested positive. There was some relief in the medical and health department as five doctors and an equal number of interns from RIMS Hospital who were suspected to have been infected tested negative.
