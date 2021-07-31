Telangana

TS sees 621 fresh COVID cases

Telangana recorded 621 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total to 6,44,951. While 1,13,012 samples were tested, results of 2,249 were awaited.

Of the new infections, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region logged the highest at 80. A considerably high number of cases continued to be recorded in other districts. While 67 people were detected with coronavirus in Karimnagar, 54 tested positive in Warangal Urban and 51 in Khammam.

Two more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,802. Of the total cases, 9,069 were active.


