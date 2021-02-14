TS sees 151 virus cases

Telangana recorded 151 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 2,96,428.
No deaths were reported, which is the second such fatality-free day in over two months. The death toll stands at 1,614.
The new 151 cases include 31 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 13 from Rangareddy and 11 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.
No case was reported from the four districts of Suryapet, Nirmal, Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar.
Since March 2 last year, when the first COVID case was detected in the State, a total of 82,69,364 samples have been tested. Of the total cases, 1,781 were active while 2,93,033 have recovered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath