TS sees 151 virus cases

Telangana recorded 151 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 2,96,428.

No deaths were reported, which is the second such fatality-free day in over two months. The death toll stands at 1,614.

The new 151 cases include 31 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 13 from Rangareddy and 11 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

No case was reported from the four districts of Suryapet, Nirmal, Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar.

Since March 2 last year, when the first COVID case was detected in the State, a total of 82,69,364 samples have been tested. Of the total cases, 1,781 were active while 2,93,033 have recovered.