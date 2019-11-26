TS seeks Dutch help in upgrading seed processing units

A delegation of The Netherlands had a meeting with the officials of Telangana Agriculture Department here on Tuesday, as a follow-up of the latter’s visit to the European country earlier this month.

Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi said an agreement would be signed by the Telangana and The Netherlands governments for the development of agriculture and horticulture sectors, particularly seed, soon. Director of Telangana State Seed and Organic Certification Authority K. Keshavulu, officials of the Agriculture and Food Quality Departments of the Embassy of The Netherlands E.A. Lse Van Diji and Pooja Choudary and others participated in the meeting. The Netherlands officials agreed to offer cooperation in the areas of establishing modern seed processing facilities, phyto-sanitary (an official facility to declare the plants/plant material exported/imported are free from pests and diseases), centre of excellence in seed development, seed testing lab coming up with International Seed Testing Association standards and seed valley/park. A TS delegation led by Agriculture Minister S. Nirajan Reddy had visited The Netherlands from November 1 to 5 to study the seed sector and development of agriculture and horticulture sectors. Mr. Parthasarathi explained to the The Netherlands officials that horticulture produce such as mango, sweetlime, turmeric and chilli and seeds of hybrid paddy, maize, sorghum, pearl millet and others were being exported to several Asian and African countries from Telangana.