TS seeks ₹ 300 cr., from Centre for developing Ramappa temple

Centre should extend adequate assistance to develop historic and tourist places in Telangana, says Minister

Welcoming the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s decision to confer the ‘most attractive tourist village’ status on Bhoodan Pochampally, Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud has requested the Central government to sanction adequate funds for development of historic and tourist places in Telangana for projecting them as tourist destinations worldwide.

The Minister recalled how the State’s historic and tourist landmarks were neglected in the erstwhile united State and said two sites – Ramappa temple and Bhoodan Pochampally – secured international recognition within seven years of formation of the State. The proposed Buddhavanam project, works on which were progressing briskly, was sure to be recognised as an international destination soon.

“One wonders why Bhoodan Pochampally, reputed as silk city of the country, did not get the recognition due to it in the last several decades,” he said. He said the village in Yadadri-Bhongir district had the reputation of weaving silk sarees that could fit into a matchbox and every visiting dignitary including Ivanka Trump were gifted Pochampally sarees.

There were several places like Bhoodan Pochampally in the State that were fit for recognition worldwide and the Centre should sanction funds for their development. The Minister urged the Centre to sanction ₹ 300 crore for the development of Ramappa temple on a par with international standards.

He said he would meet Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy and request him for assistance to develop historic and tourist places across Telangana. He wondered about the development that would have taken place had efforts been made to project the historic and tourist places in the State as international destinations.

The Central government should treat all the States equally without discriminating them as recognition to these sites as international tourist destinations would enhance the country’s reputation, not just that of the State. “Telangana is a part of the country and the Centre should sanction adequate funds without adopting step-motherly attitude towards the State,” he said.