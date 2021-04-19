TS scales grim peaks as second COVID wave rages on

Saw 25,904 new infections and 73 fatalities from April 12-18

Coronavirus statistics over the past week has established the fact that the second wave of the pandemic is more severe and devastating for Telangana than the first one was.

From April 12 to 18, as many as 25,904 cases were recorded, which is far higher than entire wmonthly figures recorded between December last year and March 2021.

And in this duration of seven days, 73 patients died of the virus. Even this number makes for the maximum number of deaths recorded in a month from January to March 2021.

After a brief lull earlier this year, coronavirus cases in the State started to surge from March 9. But it was in the past week that alarm bells started ringing and people coming to terms with the fact that the second wave is truly upon us.

From April 14, the cases recorded in a day surpassed the previous day’s figures, hitting a new peak.

The State has breached the grim marks of 4,000 and 5,000 infections during the past week. The 5,093 cases detected on Saturday are all-time high numbers.

Besides, 15 deaths were recorded on Saturday which was also the highest number of fatalities since the pandemic outbreak.

On Saturday, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that cases are poised to increase further and advised people to take all precautions such as wearing masks in public places, maintaining social distancing and practising hand hygiene.