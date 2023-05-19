TS says reallocation of 90 tmcft assured water to PRLIS is out of its share

May 19, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) led by Justice Brijesh Kumar observed on Friday that it is not possible for it to keep on allowing further affidavits by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in reply to each other’s affidavits in the matter of allocation of water to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).

The observation was made jointly by Chairman of the Tribunal Justice Brijesh Kumar and Members Justice Ram Mohan Reddy and Justice S. Talapatra after Telangana filed an application on Friday to file a further affidavit to AP’s reply, filed on Thursday (May 18), to its surrejoinder to an earlier affidavit of AP.

The tribunal, however, maintained that it would always be open to the applicant to argue, at the time of arguments, that new facts and documents to which objection is raised may not be taken into consideration. While rejecting Telangana’s application the tribunal observed: “We don’t think it will be appropriate to allow filing of more affidavits by the party States”.

During the arguments on the application filed by AP to restrain GO 246 issued by Telangana in August 2022 allocating 90 tmcft of dependable water to PRLIS from out of 299 tmcft earmarked to Telangana by erstwhile AP, senior counsel of Telangana C.S. Vaidyanathan stated that the attitude of erstwhile AP was not in favour of providing irrigation facilities to Telangana and that it was one of the main reasons for formation of Telangana.

Further, he explained that AP was taking more than 300 tmcft of its 512 tmc ft, reallocated out of 811 tmcft of combined AP (KWDT-I), to the areas outside the basin. Telangana is entitled to 70% of 811 tmcft as per the basin parameters.

Mr. Vaidyanathan further argued that as per Section 84 (3)(ii) of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Apex Council is the authority to give approval to projects and that AP’s application is not maintainable before the tribunal.

He also placed on record that both Stated had agreed in Supreme Court in 2016 that jurisdiction in the matter of PRLIS constructions vests with the Apex Council and the AP’s application was contrary to it. Senior counsel for AP G. Umapathy stated that the Apex Council has no adjudicatory power.

Citing Section 84(3)(iii) of APRA 2014 Telangana counsel said Apex Council is the authority to resolve disputes and if failed an issue may be referred to a tribunal as per Section 84(3)(iv). The tribunal posted the matter for r hearing from July 12 to 14.