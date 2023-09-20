HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

TS-RERA violators can be punished under Revenue Recovery Act

September 20, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Real estate developers and builders should obtain mandatory registration of their respective projects from TS-Real Estate Regulatory Authority after they take the necessary permissions from the urban local bodies concerned, including municipal corporations and municipalities across the State, reiterated TS-RERA chairman N. Satyanarayana on Wednesday.

Addressing the municipal and planning officials, as also the additional collectors attached to the local bodies, he said the onus was on them to ensure that TS-RERA rules are adhered to by the real estate industry as violation of the provisions will attract hefty penal fees, jail terms and action can be taken under the Revenue Recovery Act too. Action will be taken for complaints received, he said.

The officials concerned should ensure that there is no publicity or advertising of ‘pre-launch’ of any real estate projects without taking the building approvals as well as TS-RERA registration. Even advertising on the social media should not be allowed, he said.

The chairman explained about the salient features of the RERA Act and said any project being constructed on 500 sq. metres or more than eight flats come under its ambit. The additional collectors concerned should be conscious of their responsibilities on implementing the rules and action will be taken for complaints received, he said.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.