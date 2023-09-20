TS-RERA violators can be punished under Revenue Recovery Act

September 20, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Real estate developers and builders should obtain mandatory registration of their respective projects from TS-Real Estate Regulatory Authority after they take the necessary permissions from the urban local bodies concerned, including municipal corporations and municipalities across the State, reiterated TS-RERA chairman N. Satyanarayana on Wednesday.

Addressing the municipal and planning officials, as also the additional collectors attached to the local bodies, he said the onus was on them to ensure that TS-RERA rules are adhered to by the real estate industry as violation of the provisions will attract hefty penal fees, jail terms and action can be taken under the Revenue Recovery Act too. Action will be taken for complaints received, he said.

The officials concerned should ensure that there is no publicity or advertising of ‘pre-launch’ of any real estate projects without taking the building approvals as well as TS-RERA registration. Even advertising on the social media should not be allowed, he said.

The chairman explained about the salient features of the RERA Act and said any project being constructed on 500 sq. metres or more than eight flats come under its ambit. The additional collectors concerned should be conscious of their responsibilities on implementing the rules and action will be taken for complaints received, he said.