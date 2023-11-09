TS-RERA to develop a mobile app

November 09, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

TS RERA - Real Estate Regulatory is in the process of enhancing its capabilities to better regulate and promote the growth of the city through environmentally sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure development, said its chairman N. Satyanarayana on Wednesday.

At an CII Telangana interactive session, he emphasised the authority’s commitment to shortening the duration for the registration procedure. He mentioned their ongoing efforts to develop a mobile application and implement QR code technology.

TS RERA had been issuing registrations for real agents in 48 hours and builders registration within 48 hours. Its teams had taken up visits to urbanised cities and it was now in the process of applying successful case studies in Telangana. The overarching objective of TS TERA was to facilitate comprehensive urban development in the city.

CII-TS chairman C. Shekar Reddy said the real estate industry in Telangana had experienced significant growth following the implementation of government policies. He emphasised that Telangana’s regulations were viewed as a successful model, even in New Delhi, and discussed the collaborative efforts of CII and other associations in creating affordable and environmentally sustainable housing.

CII Telangana Infra & Real Estate Panel convener M. Goutham Reddy acknowledged the positive impact of the establishment of TS RERA on the sector. He also noted that addressing some minor gaps could further elevate Hyderabad’s position as a leading city in the country for the foreseeable future. CII Telangana Infra & Real Estate Panel member Maheep Singh Thapar, CREDAI president V Rajashekar Reddy, NAREDCO president B. Suneelchandra Reddy and chief executive officer Saurabh Tyagi spoke.

