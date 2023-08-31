HamberMenu
TS-RERA initiates virtual hearing of complaints

August 31, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
This will be convenient for the old and infirm to participate in proceedings from the comfort of their homes. File photo

This will be convenient for the old and infirm to participate in proceedings from the comfort of their homes. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

TS-RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) had initiated virtual hearing of complaints within 40 days of formation of the full-fledged body and through this citizens can attend from any part of the world. It is also convenient for the old and infirm to participate in the proceedings from the comfort of their homes in case they are unable to physically attend the meetings, said TS-RERA chairman N. Satyanarayana on Tuesday.

The regulatory authority had also issued notices to three real estate projects, including ventures — Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Country - 3 at Aleru and Yadadri, Arna Infra Developers for selling open plots at Maheshwaram and Aranya venture selling open plots at Nagarjunasagar highway (Chintapalli) and Srisailam Highway (Amanagal) — for marketing through brochures without taking the mandatory registration from it.

The chairman had informed in an official release that the promoters behind these ventures have been given 15 days to reply to the show cause notices or face action. This is for the second time this month that TS-RERA had served notices to erring real estate firms.

Last week, notices were issued to ventures — Radhe Panorama in Osman Nagar in RC puram of Sangareddy, Om Shree Signet for taking up the construction of ‘E’ Block without permission, Bhuvana Teja Infra project, TMR Construction Company and Suvarna Bhumi Infra Developers’ lakeview in Ellapur of Patancheru.

Mr. Satyanarayana had said that pre-launch of real estate ventures without HMDA/GHMC/UDA/Local Bodies’ approvals and TS RERA registration will face strict action under the RERA Act, which applies to constructions of more than eight lots and in areas exceeding 500 square metres. He urged citizens to buy properties from RERA-registered projects only, said a press release.

