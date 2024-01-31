ADVERTISEMENT

TS-RERA in-charge secretary suspended following ACB searches

January 31, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government has issued orders suspending in-charge secretary to the TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and chief general manager (land management) Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), Shiva Balakrishna, following searches conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and unearthing of assets disproportionate to the known sources of his legal income.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary M. Dana Kishore has issued the suspension orders after the ACB has informed the government that searches conducted at the residence of the accused officer at Villa No.25, Secretariat Colony, Puppalagadda, and 14 other places of his family members as well as close relatives had revealed assets worth about ₹8.26 crore and disproportionate assets of ₹7.62 crore.

The assets unearthed during the searches conducted in the accused officer’s house, office and that of his relatives as well as ‘benamis’, bank accounts and others included cash of about ₹84.60 lakh, gold ornaments weighing about 1.80 kg apart from several incriminating documents. The accused officer has been arrested on January 24 and was produced before the principal special judge for SPE & ACB cases on January 25. Further investigations are on.

During the suspension period, the director of Town & Country Planning has been directed to pay subsistence allowance to Mr. Shiva Balakrishna, said the orders.

