GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TS-RERA in-charge secretary suspended following ACB searches

January 31, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Government has issued orders suspending in-charge secretary to the TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and chief general manager (land management) Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), Shiva Balakrishna, following searches conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and unearthing of assets disproportionate to the known sources of his legal income.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Secretary M. Dana Kishore has issued the suspension orders after the ACB has informed the government that searches conducted at the residence of the accused officer at Villa No.25, Secretariat Colony, Puppalagadda, and 14 other places of his family members as well as close relatives had revealed assets worth about ₹8.26 crore and disproportionate assets of ₹7.62 crore.

The assets unearthed during the searches conducted in the accused officer’s house, office and that of his relatives as well as ‘benamis’, bank accounts and others included cash of about ₹84.60 lakh, gold ornaments weighing about 1.80 kg apart from several incriminating documents. The accused officer has been arrested on January 24 and was produced before the principal special judge for SPE & ACB cases on January 25. Further investigations are on.

During the suspension period, the director of Town & Country Planning has been directed to pay subsistence allowance to Mr. Shiva Balakrishna, said the orders.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.