TS reports 79 new COVID cases

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 26, 2022 21:03 IST

Telangana reported 79 fresh COVID cases on Wednesday, taking the active case load to 507, with 8,217 tests being conducted and results of 335 samples yet to be announced.

The official Health bulletin informed that 40 cases have been detected in Hyderabad, five in Mancherial, four each in Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Malkajgiri-Medchal, and three each have been reported from Nalgonda and Peddapalli.

This takes the cumulative figure of those infected since March 2020 to about 8.40 lakh and those recovered to around 8.36 lakh with 79 fresh recoveries. The official death count remained at 4,111.

With around 1.29 crore booster doses administered, another 1.51 crore remain to be covered.

