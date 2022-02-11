TS reports 733 more COVID cases; tests come down

HYDERABAD

11 February 2022 22:22 IST

Telangana reported 733 cases on Friday, taking the active caseload to 15,636. One person succumbed to the virus on Friday. While the cases are reducing, tests too, are coming down with 56,487 done on Friday, the results of 2,044 samples being awaited.

The bulletin of Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao informed that the official death count has risen to 4,106. The cumulative positive cases has risen to 7.83 lakh and the recovered cases to 7.63 lakh with 2,850 persons showing to have turned the corner on Friday.

GHMC caseload too, has been coming down with 185 cases, compared to 629 just a week ago. Other parts of the capital region – Medchal-Malkajgiri 44, Rangareddy 43 and Sangareddy 28. Other districts with relative high cases have been from Nalgonda 47, Karimnagar 32, Mahabubnagar 29 and Hanamkonda 28.

Low cases have been from Jogulamba-Gadwal 2, Narayanpet Mulugu, Kumrambheem-Asifabad 4 each, and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally 5.

Dr. Rao urged citizens to reach out to government facilities in case of any symptoms like fever, cold, cough, and body ache, for testing and free treatment. Face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing should continue to be the norm, he said. The call centre helpline is ‘104’ and whatsapp 154170960 for complaints against private health facilities - hospitals or labs.

The vaccination coverage reached 5.64 crore with 2.08 lakh doses, including 30,280 first dose, 1.69 lakh second dose and 9,769 as precaution dose.