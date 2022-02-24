TS reports 311 cases, active caseload is 4,111

Telangana reported another 311 COVID cases, taking the active caseload count to 4,092 with capital region contributing 143, including GHMC and suburbs, on Thursday.

One more death was reported taking the official count to 4,111. While 35,837 tests were done across the State, as many as 1,418 results were awaited. The total number of those infected has now risen to about 7.89 lakh and those recovered to 7.79 lakh with 614 recoveries on Thursday, said the official bulletin issued by Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

The GHMC reported 90 cases, Rangareddy 31, Malkajgiri-Medchal 16 and Sangareddy 6 within the capital region. Double digit cases have been reported from Mancherial 15, Khammam 13, Nizamabad 12 and Jagityal 11. Lows have been from Medak 1, and Jangaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Kamareddy, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Vikarabad and Wanaparthy 2 each.

Citizens can call ‘104’ helpline or whatsapp 9154170960 for complaints about private labs or hospitals, the bulletin added.

COVID vaccination coverage has reached 5.81 crore with 1.17 lakh doses given on Thursday. It includes about 3.08 crore first dose, 2.68 crore second dose and 4.56 lakh precaution doses. Kumram-Bheem still has to cover 11% in first dose coverage while overall second dose coverage across TS is 93% with again Kumram-Bheem covering 72%, Sangareddy 86%, Medchal 84%, Hyderabad and Vikarabad 84% each.