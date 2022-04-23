TS reports 31 COVID cases

Telangana recorded 31 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 7,91,772. While 14,939 samples were tested, results of 576 are awaited.

The new cases include 21 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From March 2, 2020, to April 23 this year, 3.45 crore samples were tested and 7,91,772 were found COVID positive. Of the total cases, 211 were active cases, 7,87,450 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.