TS reports 190 COVID cases

Telangana recorded 190 COVID cases on Tuesday, taking the total to 8,34,333. While 14,499 samples were tested, results of 730 were awaited.

The new cases include 82 from Hyderabad, 14 from Rangareddy and 11 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to August 30 this year, a total of 3.73 crore samples were tested and 8,34,333 were detected with COVID. Of the total cases, 1,738 were active cases, 8,28,484 have recovered, and 4,111 people lost their lives.