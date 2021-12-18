TS reports 12 more Omicron cases

HYDERABAD

18 December 2021 22:13 IST

Twelve more Omicron positive cases were added to the tally on Saturday compared to eight previous day, taking the total to 21 so far which included a boy who left for Kolkata immediately on landing at the airport here.

Out of the 12 positive cases on Saturday, nine were foreign origin and three Indian persons. They came from Kenya (6), Somalia (2), the UAE (2), Ghana and Tanzania one each. Reports of another three samples sent for genome sequencing, to find Omicron infection, after they tested COVID positive were awaited.

According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health on the status of COVID in the State, a total of 315 passengers arrived at the RGI Airport from “at risk” countries and of them 3 were found COVID positive. In the genome sequencing test, two of them were found positive for Omicron variant.

Similarly, another 10 samples collected on random basis from passengers arriving from other than “at risk” countries were also found positive for omicron out of a total of 13 samples tested positive for COVID. As of Saturday, the number of Omicron cases among passengers arrived from other than “at risk” countries has gone up to 17 and that of “at risk” countries to 4.

Meanwhile, a total of 185 persons were found positive for COVID during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Saturday in Telangana taking their cumulative total to 6,79,430. With 205 persons declared recovered from the infection, the number of recoveries too have gone up to 6,71,655. With one more death reported during the period, the cumulative deaths have gone up to 4,014.

The bulletin put the active cases at 3,761 including 1,195 admitted in government and private hospitals for treatment. Of them, 409 were in ICU beds and 498 in oxygen beds. Samples tested on Saturday were at 41,481 with 4,875 reports still awaited.

Of the positive cases reported on Saturday, the case load continues to be high at 78 in GHMC area, 15 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 14 each in Khammam and Rangareddy and Hanmakonda 11. In 19 districts the cases were in single-digit and in 9 districts there were no positive cases.