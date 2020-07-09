TS records over 10,000 cases in six days

HYDERABAD

09 July 2020 22:45 IST

COVID cases spike with increase in number of tests

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana is indicated by 10,484 coronavirus cases recorded in the past six days (July 4-9). A total of 30,946 cases were detected till Thursday. When compared to cases in other States, Telangana is in sixth position. The first case in the State was detected on March 2.

While it took 115 days (March 2-June 24) to record 10,000 cases, it took only nine days to cross the 20,000 mark (June 25-July 3). And it took just six days to cross the 30,000 cases which indicates the rapid spike in cases. This points fingers at the wide prevalence of COVID-19 in the State.

Sharp spike in cases were recorded after the number of tests to detect coronavirus were increased by the State government from June 15. Even a rough glance on the number of tests performed and cases detected during the above mentioned period makes it clear that more tests are leading to detection of more cases.

Of the total 1,40,755 tests performed till Thursday, 67,318 tests were performed in 115 days (March 2-June 24) leading to detection of the first 10,000 cases. However, 36,800 tests were performed in the next nine days (June 25-July 3) leading to detection of the next 10,000 cases, and 36,637 tests were conducted in the past six days (July 4-9). The cumulative Test Positivity Rate in the State is 21.98%

There is every possibility of rapid increase in the number of cases as the State Health department is ramping up the number of tests.

Of the total 30,946 cases till date, 12,423 are active cases, 18,192 were discharged and 331 patients died. Majority of them were detected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area , Rangareddy and Medchal districts.