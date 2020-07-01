TS records over 1,000 COVID cases again

01 July 2020 22:11 IST

Seven more succumb; 881 test positive in GHMC area

The State has yet again witnessed more than 1,000 COVID-positive cases on a single day with the number of people testing positive to the virus reported at 1,018 on Wednesday. Seven more persons succumbed to the virus taking the total number of fatalities to 267.

The total number of COVID cases is inching closer to the 18,000 mark with the total number of affected people reaching 17,357 at the end of the day.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area continued to register high number of cases with 881 persons testing positive on Wednesday and the neighbouring Medchal and Rangareddy districts reported 36 and 33 cases respectively.

After a gap, Mahbubnaar district reported 10 COVID cases. According to the bulletin released by the Health department, a total of 4,234 samples were collected during the day and the number of persons tested across the State till date rose to 92,797. Of the total samples collected, 3,216 were tested negative taking the total number of persons testing negative to 75,440.

In all, 788 persons were discharged from different hospitals across the State on Wednesday. The total number of persons discharged from hospitals crossed the 8,000 mark and was registered at 8,082 by the end of the day. Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender visited several hospitals in GHMC jurisdiction on Wednesday and inspected the facilities available there. He directed the officials concerned to ensure that adequate facilities were made available for effectively treating patients there.