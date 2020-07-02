TS records new high in COVID cases

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day was reported on Thursday with 1,213 swab samples testing positive for coronavirus in the State. The second highest of 1,087 cases was detected on June 27. Eight more COVID patients succumbed on Thursday taking the toll to 275.

The new tally includes 998 from the GHMC, 54 from Medchal, 48 from Rangareddy and 18 from Khammam. Of the total 18,570 cases till date, 9,226 are active cases, 9,069 were discharged and 275 have died.

Telangana is inching close to one lakh COVID tests. Till date, 98,153 tests were conducted. While 43,180 tests were performed from March 2-June 15 (106 days), 54,973 tests were conducted from June 16-July 2 (17 days). The cumulative TPR in the State is 18.9%, which is one of the highest in the country.

The 5,356 tests on Thursday is the highest number of tests in a day till date. The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) ranged from 17-37% in the past 17 days.

It was 22.6 % on Thursday. With 18,570 cases, Telangana stood eighth in terms of the number of cases across the country.

Attendants of COVID-19 suspects admitted at Osmania General Hospital complained that swab samples were not collected from the patients in the past 24 hours. Family member of a suspect admitted at the government hospital on Wednesday night said the samples were not collected till Thursday night.

Sources in the hospital confirmed that there was delay in the process as the existing lab technicians were overburdened. “Two of the existing technicians tested positive. Efforts were on to draw staff from other labs. The process will resume from Friday morning,” the sources said.

As more suspects are referred from corporate hospitals to OGH, the number of samples are set to increase. Meanwhile, around 350 beds with oxygen ports facility will be added to District Hospital, King Koti.