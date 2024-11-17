TS records highest ever paddy harvest without Kaleshwaram water: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that Telangana recorded the highest-ever paddy harvest this season without a drop of water from the Kaleshwaram project.

“This exposes BRS party’s claims that paddy production in Telangana increased because of Kaleshwaram project only,” the Chief Minister said in a post on ‘X’. He also said that Medigadda sunk and water could not be stored in Annaram and Sundilla barrages on the advise of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA). Despite this, there was record harvest.

Mr. Revanth Reddy credited this achievement to farmers and congratulated them. He called farmers ‘Pride of the Nation’ and appreciated their hard work.

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy also posted on ‘X’ stating that Telangana has produced record 153 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in an acreage of 66.77 lakh acres in the present kharif season. This is the highest paddy production ever in Telangana or even in combined State, he said.