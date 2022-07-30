Telangana

TS records 851 COVID cases

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD July 30, 2022 22:33 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:33 IST

The State recorded 851 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 8,19,141.

According to the COVID bulletin, as many as 652 patients recovered and the total number of recoveries as on Saturday stood at 8,09,661. No deaths were recorded.

However, 5,369 COVID patients are in isolation. The State tested as many as 38,024 samples and 570 reports are awaited. With 327 cases, Hyderabad recorded the highest number of cases. This was followed by 65 in Rangareddy and 61 in Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

