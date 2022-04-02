TS records 7 COVID cases
Telangana recorded only seven COVID cases on Saturday, which is one of the lowest daily caseload since March 2020.
Around 18,000-20,000 samples are tested in a day leading to the detection of 30-40 cases for the last few days.
On Saturday, 10,823 tests were conducted. All the seven cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.