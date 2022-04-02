TS records 7 COVID cases

A health worker inoculates a youth with a dose of the COVID – 19 shot CORBEVAX vaccine. File. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana recorded only seven COVID cases on Saturday, which is one of the lowest daily caseload since March 2020.

Around 18,000-20,000 samples are tested in a day leading to the detection of 30-40 cases for the last few days.

On Saturday, 10,823 tests were conducted. All the seven cases were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).