TS records 652 COVID cases; sharp drop in COVID cases in Telangana

Telangana witnessed a sharp drop in COVID cases on Saturday. The daily caseload in the State in the past four days was around 990 to over 1,000. However, only 652 cases were recorded on Saturday.

The daily tests from August 2 to 5 was around 40,000 to 44,000. On Saturday, 40,451 samples were tested and results of 769 were awaited. Of the 652 new cases, 220 are from Hyderabad, 46 from Rangareddy, and 41 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

From March 2, 2020, to August 6 this year, a total of 3.67 crore samples were tested and 8,25,360 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 6,219 were active cases, 8,15,030 have recovered, and 4,111 people lost their lives.