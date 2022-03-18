TS records 52 new COVID cases

Positive COVID cases are at 738 across Telangana with 52 fresh cases reported minus any fatalities on Friday. About 16,441 tests were conducted and 445 results are awaited.

With this, the cumulative case count has gone up to about 7.89 lakh since March 2020 and the recoveries to around 7.86 lakh with 91 recoveries reported in the latest bulletin issued by the Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao.

The official number of deaths continue to remain at 4,111. GHMC still shows double digit cases with 25 and rest of the districts have single number of cases, with Hanamkonda having nine cases and Karimnagar five. About 23 districts have reported zero cases.

Vaccination

The total vaccination doses given is now 5.97 crore with 1.23 crore doses administered today including 3.10 crore of first dose and 2.83 crore of second dose and 5.12 lakh booster dose. In the 15-18 years category 1.6 crore out of 1.84 crore or 87% took the first dose and 1.14 crore took the second dose or 62%. In the 12-14 years category 63,591 too the first dose of the targetted 1.13 crore population.

Caution

The DPH urged people to continue to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. Those with fever, body pains or cold can approach the nearest government health facility for testing and necessary treatment for free. Helpline '104' is available and whatsapp 9154170960 is for complaints against private labs and hospitals.