TS records 52 COVID cases

Telangana recorded 52 COVID cases on Friday, taking the total to 7,92,526. While 13,689 samples were tested on Friday, results of 418 were awaited.

The new cases include 34 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From March 2, 2020, to May 13 this year, 3.47 crore samples were tested and 7,92,526 were COVID positive. Of the total cases, 418 were active, 7,87,997 have recovered and 4,111 people have died.