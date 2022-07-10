TS records 459 COVID cases

July 10, 2022 22:20 IST

There was a slight dip in number of new COVID-19 cases in Telangana with 459 being reported by the Health department on Sunday night.

The tally of cumulative cases reported so far touched 8,06,124, a Health department bulletin said. However, no death was reported on Saturday but Hyderabad continued to report highest number of 323 cases with Rangareddy coming next with 40 new cases. Neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri district accounted for 29 cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of active cases in the State stood at 5,180 while a total of 468 people recovered from the ailment. This takes the total number recoveries to 7,96,833. The recovery rate was put at 98.85 % while the case fatality rate was recorded at 0.51 %.

The health bulletin mentioned that 22,193 samples were collected for testing and reports of 127 are still awaited.