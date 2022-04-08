TS records 35 COVID cases

Telangana recorded 35 COVID cases on Friday, taking the total to 7,91,461. While 16,610 samples were tested, results of 459 were awaited.

The new cases include 28 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From March 2, 2020, to April 8 this year, 3.43 crore samples were tested and 7,91,461 were COVID positive. Of the total, 248 were active cases, 7,87,102 recovered, and 4,111 people died.