TS records 35 COVID cases
Telangana recorded 35 COVID cases on Friday, taking the total to 7,91,461. While 16,610 samples were tested, results of 459 were awaited.
The new cases include 28 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From March 2, 2020, to April 8 this year, 3.43 crore samples were tested and 7,91,461 were COVID positive. Of the total, 248 were active cases, 7,87,102 recovered, and 4,111 people died.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.