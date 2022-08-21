TS records 252 COVID cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana recorded 252 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is the lowest since last month.

The number of tests conducted were 17,029, which too is the lowest in this time period. The daily tests are less on Sundays. Results of 175 samples were awaited.

The new cases include 143 from Hyderabad, 16 from Rangareddy, and 14 from Medchal Malkajgiri. No case was registered in ten districts.

From March 2, 2020, to August 21 this year, a total of 3.71 crore samples were tested and 8,31,874 people were found COVID positive. Of the total cases, 2,672 were active cases, 8,25,091 have recovered, and 4,111 people died.