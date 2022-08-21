TS records 252 COVID cases

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 21, 2022 19:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana recorded 252 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is the lowest since last month.

The number of tests conducted were 17,029, which too is the lowest in this time period. The daily tests are less on Sundays. Results of 175 samples were awaited.

The new cases include 143 from Hyderabad, 16 from Rangareddy, and 14 from Medchal Malkajgiri. No case was registered in ten districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From March 2, 2020, to August 21 this year, a total of 3.71 crore samples were tested and 8,31,874 people were found COVID positive. Of the total cases, 2,672 were active cases, 8,25,091 have recovered, and 4,111 people died.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app