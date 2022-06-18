TS records 247 COVID cases
Telangana recorded 247 COVID cases on Saturday, taking the total to 7,95,819. While 24,686 samples were tested, results of 609 are awaited.
Of the fresh cases, 157 were from Hyderabad, 60 from Rangareddy, and 13 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.
From March 2, 2020, to June 18 this year, a total of 3.53 crore samples were tested and 7,95,819 tested positive. Of the total cases, 7,89,796 have recovered, 1,912 were active cases, and 4,111 people died.
