TS records 205 new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

28 December 2020 23:49 IST

Telangana recorded 205 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as only 27,244 people were tested. This is the lowest number of cases detected in a day since July. The last time such low number of cases were recorded in June.

In November, comparatively more cases were detected when less than 27,244 samples had been tested. On Nov. 15, when 17,296 people were tested, 502 were detected with the virus.

While 27,244 people underwent the tests on this Sunday, results of 369 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 205 cases include 54 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 15 from Rangareddy and 13 in Karimnagar. No case was recorded in Narayanpet and Kamareddy while only one each was reported from Wanaparthy and Mahbubnagar.

From March 2 to December 27, a total of 67,50,954 samples have been examined and 2,85,068 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Of the total cases, 6231 were active while 2,77,304 have recovered, and 1,533 have died.