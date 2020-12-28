TS records 205 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 205 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as only 27,244 people were tested. This is the lowest number of cases detected in a day since July. The last time such low number of cases were recorded in June.
In November, comparatively more cases were detected when less than 27,244 samples had been tested. On Nov. 15, when 17,296 people were tested, 502 were detected with the virus.
While 27,244 people underwent the tests on this Sunday, results of 369 were awaited. Two more COVID-19 patients died.
The new 205 cases include 54 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 15 from Rangareddy and 13 in Karimnagar. No case was recorded in Narayanpet and Kamareddy while only one each was reported from Wanaparthy and Mahbubnagar.
From March 2 to December 27, a total of 67,50,954 samples have been examined and 2,85,068 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Of the total cases, 6231 were active while 2,77,304 have recovered, and 1,533 have died.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath