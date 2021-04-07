TS records 1,914 new COVID cases, highest in six months

Over 74,000 samples tested; active cases cross 11,000-mark

Telangana on Tuesday registered a massive jump in COVID-19 cases with 5,358 new infections, the highest since October 7 last year. This is an increase of 416 from Monday’s 1,498 cases.

While 74,274 people were examined, results of 3,202 were awaited. Five more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,734.

The highest of 393 cases were recorded from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 205 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 179 in Nizamabad, 169 in Rangareddy and 104 in Nirmal. Also contributing to the high caseload were districts such as Karimnagar (80), Sangareddy (76), Jagtial (68), Kamareddy (64) and Warangal Urban (60).

The lowest of five cases were seen in Jayashankar Bhupalapally while Mulugu reported six cases. Bhadradri Kothagudem and Narayanpet logged seven and eight new infections, respectively.

As of 8 pm on Tuesday, a total of 1.05 crore samples have been examined and 3.16 lakh persons detected with the virus. The active case burden has increased to 11,617 from Monday’s 9,993.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3.03 lakh.