1913 COVID cases in TS

HYDERABAD

06 January 2022 20:36 IST

Telangana has recorded 1913 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is 393 more than the 1520 cases on Wednesday. The massive jump in cases continues as the caseload on January 1 was 317.

Over 63% of the 1913 cases are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From around 38,000-42,000 tests on Tuesday and Wednesday, 54,534 samples were examined on Thursday. Results of 7,365 are awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The State Health department did not provide number of Omicron cases in the media bulletin issued on Thursday.

Apart from 1,214 infections from GHMC, the 1913 caseload includes 213 from Rangareddy and 161 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. The three urban districts have been contributing the highest number of infections for the past three days. No case was reported in Nirmal, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally.

From March 2, 2020 to January 5 of this year, a total of 2.99 crore samples were tested for COVID and 6,87,456 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 7,847 were active cases, 6,75,573 have recovered, and 4,036 people died.

