Telangana

TS records 176 virus cases on Saturday

Telangana recorded 176 COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Saturday, taking the tally to 2,78,807 and death toll to 1,634.

While 40,985 people were examined, results of 640 were awaited.

The new cases include 27 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 14 each from Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy, and 11 from Sangareddy. No cases were recorded from five districts — Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally.

Of the total cases, 1,951 are active while 2,95,222 have recovered.

