Telangana

TS records 160 COVID cases, one death

Telangana has recorded 160 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, out of 32,540 samples that were tested. The results of 1,186 were awaited and one more COVID patient died.

The new cases include 66 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 21 from Khammam, 12 each from Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy. No infections were detected in seven districts.

From March 2, 2020 to November 27 this year, a total of 2.84 crore samples were tested and 6,75,479 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,545 were active cases, 6,67,946 have recovered, and 3,988 people have died.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2021 8:32:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ts-records-160-covid-cases-one-death/article37725045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY