TS records 146 COVID cases

HYDERABAD

12 December 2021 21:51 IST

One more person who landed in Telangana from an ‘at risk’ country tested COVID positive after an RT-PCR test on Sunday. Samples collected from the air passenger were sent for genome sequencing. Altogether, the sequencing results of four fliers were awaited.

Meanwhile, the State recorded 146 COVID cases on Sunday, taking the total to 6,78,288. While 26,625 samples were examined, results of 3,123 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The new COVID cases include 72 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and 20 from Rangareddy.

From March 2, 2020, to December 12 this year, a total of 2.90 crore samples were tested and 6,78,288 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,846 were active cases, 6,70,435 have recovered, and 4,007 people died.