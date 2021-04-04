TS records 1,321 COVID cases, biggest one-day jump this year

GHMC region logs 320 infections; five more succumb

COVID-19 cases in Telangana increased by over 200 in a single day. After 1,078 infections being detected on Friday, 1,321 persons tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday. Five more COVID patients died, taking the toll to 1,717.

With this, over 1,000 cases were reported for the second consecutive day since November 19 last year.

While 62,973 persons were examined, results of 2,070 were awaited. Of the new 1,321 cases, the highest of 320 positives were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, followed by 144 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 121 from Rangareddy and 96 from Nizamabad. On Friday, 75 persons in Nizamabad had been detected with the virus. Health officials said there are no clusters, and that the cases are sporadic.

Four districts continued to report only single-digit cases — Mulugu, Warangal Rural, Jogulamba Gadwal and Bhadadri-Kothagudem. On Saturday, only two were diagnosed with the virus in Mulugu, six each in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Jogulamba Gadwal, eight in Warangal Rural.

Till April 3 this year, 1,03,92,927 samples were put to test, leading to the detection of 3,12,140 infections. Of the total cases, 7,923 were active while 3,02,500 have recovered.