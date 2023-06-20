TS received 15 mm rain as against normal of 83 mm so far this month

June 20, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

There has been a large deficient rainfall in 28 of the 33 districts so far this month as the southwest monsoon is yet to reach Telangana with about -82% deviation from the normal with just 15 mm rainfall received out of the 83 mm normal to be received at this time of the year.

Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Mahabubnagar have been listed as deficient as the rest of the 27 districts were largely deficient as per the statistics released by the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Tuesday.

Last year during the same time, TS had received 64.3 mm rain or a deficiency of 77%. Bhadradri-Kothagudem’s Aswapuram had received the high of 18.5 mm this year. The average rainfall received received daily is 0.1 mm as against 4.5 mm if there was normal rainfall. Within the GHMC, there has been 5.8 mm of rain as against the normal 71 mm or a deviation of -92%.

The expectation is that there will be below normal monthly rainfall over most and above normal monthly maximum temperature likely to be over most of the districts. The minimum temperatures are likely to be normal majorly. The TSDPS has installed 1044 AWS (automatic weather stations) and obtains the data on an hourly basis by using mobile communication. These stations record rainfall, wind speed, wind direction, humidity and temperature

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has 12 manual rain gauges, 10 AWS and 55 automatic rain gauges. This takes the total rain gauge network to 1,704 stations (595 manual, 1,054 AWSs and 55 ARGs). Data recorded at these stations is integrated to bring out a single representative average figure.

On Monday, several places across the State registered high temperatures with Kattangoor in Nalgonda recording highest at 44.4° C, Places in Kumaram-Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Hanumkonda, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Jangoan, Siddipet, Warangal and so on have registered up to 43° C during the day.

Within capital region too, Secunderabad, Serilingampally, Asifnagar, Khairatabad, Saroornagar, Kapra, Uppal, Kukatpally, Musheerabad and other areas touched 40° C and slightly more. No large change can be expected in the weather with high maximum temperatures likely to continue even as isolated rainfall has also been forecast, said the TSDPS report.

