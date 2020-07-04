‘TS ramped up testing facilities’

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday informed Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the State government has ramped up facilities to test people for coronavirus after the recent visit of a Central team to Hyderabad.
The government is working on enforcing surveillance in containment zones at the same time, Mr. Somesh Kumar said during a video conference organised by Mr. Gauba from New Delhi with Chief Secretaries of all the States on the COVID-19 situation across the country.
The conference discussed issues pertaining to strict enforcement of lockdown measures in containment zones, increasing testing capacities and utilisation of technology for tracing, testing and other measures.
A release said Mr. Gauba underlined the need for keeping the number of deaths as low as possible. The Chief Secretaries should review availability of personal protection equipment and masks, clinical management and other infrastructural issues.
Director General of India P. Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary of Health Shanti Kumari and Principal Home Secretary Ravi Gupta were among those present.
