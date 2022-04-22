TS Private Universities Act amended to facilitate more varsities

Amity University to set up campus in Aerocity

The Higher Education Department has intensified its efforts to promote setting up of private universities in the State by amending the provisions under the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulations) Act.

The department has requested the government to consider relaxation of rules pertaining to land lease in respect of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited so as to pave the way for setting up of private universities.

The development follows the Memorandum of Understanding between leading private university, Amity University, and GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited, for setting up its campus at the Hyderabad Aerocity. The Confederation of Indian Industry too, evinced interest in setting up a university in Aerocity.

It had identified a land parcel of 25 acres which is in close proximity to the land parcel proposed for the new Amity University campus.

The process, according to sources, is however being restricted in view of Rule 3(1) under the Telangana Private Universities Rules, 2019, which mandate that the land should be on perpetual lease period for 90 years.

This was because the airport can lease the land to these universities up to the concession period only, upto 2068, beyond which the government will be the absolute owner of the land including the assets developed on it. The amendment to the rules was therefore necessitated to permit the private universities – Ritnand Balved Education Foundation, the promoters of the Amity University and the other proposed by the CII.

The Higher Education department took the advise of the Law department in this regard, which in turn advised that it was for the “government to either consider to exempt the period of lease agreement for establishment of Amity Private University in relaxation of rules or by amendment of rules or reducing the lease term, in respect of cases where the government lands were taken on lease or sub-lease for establishment of private universities in the State”.

Senior officials said that the request has been considered positively by the government when the issue was placed before the State Cabinet during its recent meeting. Rules have accordingly been amended paving the way for leasing the land for 33 years instead of 90 years.

“Land lease can be renewed once every 33 years, not 90 years, as mandated in the Act. The rule (Rule 3(1)) had become an obstacle in allowing private universities to set up their campuses here and we have amended them,” a senior official told The Hindu.