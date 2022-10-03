TS power staff stage protests in support of Puducherry staff

Demonstrations held at district headquarters across State

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 03, 2022 21:20 IST

Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) staged a protest demonstration at power installations/ office across Telangana on Monday expressing solidarity with the energy department employees of the Union Territory of Puducuherry, who are on an indefinite strike from September 28, opposing the privatisation of power distribution system there.

Secretary general of the JAC P. Sadanandam stated that protests were held at the corporate offices of TSSPDCL in Hyderabad, TSNPDCL at Warangal, all district headquarters and generating stations as part of a call given by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers.

He stated that a team of energy employees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and other States had been to Puducherry in a measure of solidarity. Several JAC leaders of Puducherry were arrested on Monday.

He alleged that the Puducherry government was planning to move some employees and engineers from other States to handle the power transmission and distribution there, but NCCOEEE had given a call against going to Puducherry to help the authorities there in managing the T&D system. He demanded release of all employees arrested in Puducherry under ESMA provisions.

