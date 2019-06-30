TS power staff keen on nativity basis for employees

In the wake of the ongoing process of parleys between the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to resolve pending issues pertaining to the AP Reorganisation Act, the employees of Telangana power utilities have become wary of the government stand over the lingering dispute on division of staff.

The managements of four power utilities — TS-Genco, TS-Transco and Southern and Northern Power Distribution Companies — have been firm on their stand on the AP-native employees working in the Telangana utilities. Following the bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh and formation of Telangana State, the Telangana utilities relieved 1,257 AP-native employees in July 2015 on the grounds of nativity.

The number has come down to 1,157 now after settlement of some cases on mutual agreement and retirement or death of some other employees.

SC committee

“Irrespective of the court’s intervention, under which salaries of the relieved employees were borne 50% by Telangana utilities initially and allowed them to rejoin duties after the court found fault with the decision to relieve them unilaterally with directions to resolve the issue by one-man committee at the earliest, the managements have always been firm on the stand on the division of staff on the basis of nativity,” a senior engineer in TS-Transco said.

However, the Telangana employees are now apprehensive that the government might dilute its stand as part of resolving the disputes and harm their interests. After the Supreme Court appointed one-man committee of Justice D. Dharmadhikari to resolve the issue of 1,157 employees, the problem has become complicated further after the committee has decided to give the opportunity of option on selecting the State to all the employees of power utilities in AP and Telangana.

Sticking to their stand again, the managements of Telangana power utilities approached the Supreme Court against the one-man committee’s decision to allow the opportunity of option to all employees instead of only the 1,157 in dispute.

Injustice recalled

Some employees have decided to address individual letters to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao explaining the injustice done to Telangana natives since 1956 and reminding him of his statement made in the Assembly stating that the larger natural justice would be the employees working in their native States.

Further, they would request the Chief Minister to convince the AP Government to allow all the 1,157 AP-native employees, who were relieved by Telangana utilities in the past, to join duties in AP utilities. “Any relaxation in Telangana’s stand would also lead to upheaval in the top and middle management as a majority of posts would be held by AP-native employees,” the sources said adding that the atmosphere was not conducive to work together with AP-native staff after the bitterness left by the developments following bifurcation of combined AP.