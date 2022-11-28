TS power engineers urge Chief Minister to look into their grievances

November 28, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Power Engineers Association (TSPEA) has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to look into their grievances on pay revision, implementation of GPF scheme and sanction of additional posts to give promotions to 215 Telangana-native employees in power utilities, who were reverted after the Supreme Court allocated Andhra Pradesh-native employees to Telangana.

A delegation of the association, led by its president P. Rathnakar Rao and secretary general P. Sadanandam and others, met the Chief Minister at Veerlapalem in Nalgonda district, where the latter visited the ongoing works of Yadadri Thermal Power Station and held a review meeting with the officials on Monday.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister the TSPEA functionaries said pay revision was due for employees of power utilities in the State from April 1 this year and a pay revision negotiation committee was formed. However, the revision proposals were not finalised so far due to various reasons.

Stating that the GPF facility was withdrawn to power sector employees from February 1, 1999, the association office-bearers said it was extended to other State government employees till August 31, 2004. About 4,717 employees were recruited between February 1, 1999 and August 31, 2004 in Telangana power utilities and they be extended GPF and pension scheme.

Requesting the Chief Minister to sanction additional posts to accommodate promotions to 215 Telangana-native employees, who were given reversion following the Supreme Court allocation of Andhra Pradesh-native employees to Telangana utilities, the TSPEA functionaries said the Telangana engineers had put in hard work for 5 to 7 years in the promoted posts and handling more than one responsibilities.

Sanction of additional posts due to the increased workload in the wake of uninterrupted power supply to all categories of consumers would help the Telangana-native employees get back their promotions, they explained.