TS posts nearly 6,000 cases, 18 deaths in record spike

743 new infections in Greater Hyderabad region; active cases close to 43,000

COVID-19 infections and fatalities are consistently climbing north as the second wave of the pandemic gets fiercer by the day. Close to 6,000 cases and 18 deaths were recorded on Monday, both new records in the State.

While samples were put to test on Monday, a total of 5,929 turned up positive for coronavirus. With the 18 fresh deaths, the fatality figures have risen to 1,856.

Until April 1, the cases were restricted till 1,000 a day. Until two weeks ago, the number of districts which were recording cases in triple digits on a daily basis could be counted on the fingers, as most of them recorded less than 10 cases. That has changed with only five of the total 33 districts seeing double-digit cases.

According to the daily media bulletin issued by the State Health department, the highest of 793 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region followed by 488 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 455 in Ranagreddy and 444 in Nizamabad. However, strong suspicion continued to be expressed by general public and the medical community about the veracity of the numbers in the bulletin.

Till April 19 this year, more than 1.19 crore samples have been put to test, leading to the detection of 3,61,359 positive cases. Of the total, 42,853 are active cases while 3,16,650 have recovered.